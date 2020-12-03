Zanu PF officials in kidnapping storm

By Kenneth Nyangani

Five Zanu PF members, among them a Zimunya-Marange district political commissar candidate in the party’s district co-ordinating committee elections to be held at the weekend, have been arrested for kidnapping an Agriculture ministry official and forcing him to address a gathering of 300 villagers.

The five members are, Enock Chikwama (41), who is Zanu PF Mutanda west district chairperson, James Tungana (50), the youth chairperson, Yutiko Malovero (51), vice chairperson, Panganayi Inzwanayi (51), vice secretary and Thomas Gore (40), the secretary.

They are all from Mutanda West in Odzi. They appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe who remanded them to December 16 on free bail.

They are denying the charges.

Chikwama is contesting against Joseph Murwira for the ZANU PF political commissar post in Zimunya-Marange district.

Zimunya-Marange district consists of three constituencies, Mutare South, North and West respectively.

The State alleges that, the complainant, Jackson Usvisvo 34, an official in the Agriculture ministry and an Agritex extension officer at Chinota office was at a local shopping centre when he was approached by Seji Wemba telling him to attend a meeting in connection with distribution of Pfumvudza inputs.

According to Prosecutor Brian Goto, Usvisvo refused to attend the meeting stating the organisers of the meeting did not follow proper procedures.

After about an hour, the five accused persons arrived and bundled him into their car.

It is alleged that they drove him to Chinota, almost five kilometres where the meeting was being conducted.

He was forced to address a gathering of 300 villagers who harassed and insulted him.

The complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of the five.

The accused persons are all A1 farmers in Odzi. Newsday.