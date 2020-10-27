Five more die of Covid-19

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Five more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe and 27 positive cases have been recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three of the latest deaths were recorded in Bulawayo province which has the highest number of active cases at 123.

Zimbabwe has 264 active cases.

The country has recorded 242 deaths so far.

“We recorded 27 new cases and five deaths reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 21 today from 18 yesterday,” read a statement from the Ministry.

“All 27 are local cases and three of the deaths were reported in Bulawayo, one in Manicaland and the fifth one in Masvingo province. No new recoveries reported and the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent while active cases go up to 264.”

The Ministry said as of Monday, Zimbabwe had recorded 8 303 cases, 7 797 recoveries and 242 deaths. The Chronicle.