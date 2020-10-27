Club demands Kapini’s transfer fee share from Bosso, 14 years later

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A defunct football club has contacted Highlanders demanding a 30 percent share of the transfer fee which the Bulawayo giants received following eccentric goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini’s move to Platinum Stars of South Africa in 2006.

Zimbabwe Crackers, who permanently sold the former Warriors shotstopper to Highlanders in February 2001, claim that part of the deal was that Bosso will remit 30 percent of the gross transfer fee if the player was to be transferred elsewhere, locally or outside the country.

Bosso bought Kapini for a then Zimbabwe dollar fee of $200 000, making two payments of $160 000 through a cheque payment while the other $40 000 was via a bank transfer.

With the player having moved to South Africa more than a decade ago, Bosso, who this week were reported to have received over US$43 000 in solidarity fees for its former junior players Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe, had a pleasant surprise when they got a call from a Nyamutsamba, who claimed to be representing Zimbabwe Crackers.

According to correspondence seen by this publication, Zimbabwe Crackers tried to pursue the matter in 2006 in which they were demanding about $600 000 as part of the 30 percent transfer fee but then Highlanders secretary Horace Ndubiwa advised them that the matter was being handled by the club’s lawyers whom he said will get in touch with them (Zimbabwe Crackers).

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that someone claiming to be representing Zimbabwe Crackers, who to their knowledge no longer exist, had gotten in touch with their office pursuing Kapini’s transfer share.

“Yes its true but to be honest we will not even respond to that, this is as guided by our legal department,” said Dube.

Kapini had a very successful career at the Bulawayo giants, leading them to some of the most memorable victories on the local scene and went on to represent the country on a number of occasions, including the country’s first two African Nations Cup finals appearances in Tunisia and Egypt. The Chronicle.