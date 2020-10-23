Under pressure Mnangagwa afraid of being toppled by G40 faction

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is worried about being toppled by the self-exiled members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction of the party according to leaked details of a politburo meeting.

Mnangagwa told Zanu PF members during a Politburo meeting on Wednesday that the G40 members, who among them include former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao are planning to topple his administration.

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa told journalists during a post-politburo briefing on Wednesday that the G40 members were using social media to try to destroy the ruling party.

“His Excellency (Mnangagwa) told the Politburo meeting that social media is awash with the clandestine machinations of the G40 and their sympathisers.

“They are using social media to make an orchestrated launch, and an onslaught against our country and party.

“But they will not get anywhere and the people will get to know that they are there to disrupt our orderly development,” Chinamasa said.

At the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had the upper hand, with former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and most of them ran for cover in foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Mzembi and Zhuwao.