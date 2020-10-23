MPs aligned to Chamisa boycott Mnangagwa’s SONA address

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC Alliance legislators led by Vice President Tendai Biti boycotted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) citing what they called the legitimacy deficiency of the Zanu PF leader.

On Thursday, Mnangagwa addressed Parliamentarians on the State of the nation.

But as usual the MDC Alliance MPs, Biti of Harare East, Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya, Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese, Harare North MP Rusty Markham, Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele and Nkulumane MP Kucaca Phulu, walked out of the House of Assembly during his address.

The party’s deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo confirmed that MDC Alliance MPs boycotted Mnangagwa’s address.

“It’s not a boycott but an action we have taken because we have to be heard. No one voted for Mnangagwa, the courts imposed him for a reason.

“The reason is to control the resources of this country. But for him, he does not have a solution to the issues of social decay, issues of civil servants’ welfare,” Hlatshwayo said.

Mnangagwa’s address was only endorsed by legislators of a splinter MDC faction, the MDC-T.

Using a Supreme Court ruling that declared Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of opposition left by late leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018 from cancer, Khupe has so far recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, councillors and senators accusing them of supporting Chamisa.

MDC-T chairperson and Midlands senator Morgen Komichi claimed that the reason why they stayed in Parliament during Mnangagwa’s address was to reflect a need for all political parties to urgently sit down and iron out their differences.

“The economy of this country is under siege and as leaders, we need to sit down. We need people to sit down and agree to what are the causes of these problems as the people are suffering,” Komichi said.