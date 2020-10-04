Bonne headed goal secures point for QPR

England-based Zimbabwe international footballer Macauley Bonne came off the bench to score a late equaliser on his debut for championship side Queens Park Rangers to earn his team a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday.

Bonne brilliantly headed in a cross by Frenchman Yoann Barbet from the left deep into stoppage time as QPR looked to walk away from Sheffield empty handed.

QPR had fallen behind in the 54th minute when central defender Barbet scored an own goal.

Bonne came in as a 64th minute replacement for Tom Carroll and made an immediate impact with his goal, securing a late point for QPR who have one win, two draws and a defeat in the four matches they have played so far in England’s second tier league.

24-year-old Bonne, still yet to make his full senior debut for Zimbabwe over passport issues, with the travel document matter finally sorted out at the end of last year, moved to QPR from Charlton Athletic on Friday, with the striker signing a three-year deal.

Bonne’s deal is expected to net Charlton £2 million. He moved away from Charlton after they were relegated from the Championship following defeat at Leeds United on the final day of last season. The Sunday News