Six-member gang kills teen over girl

By Leonard Ncube

A six-member gang comprising four siblings and their friends, some of them teenagers from Jotsholo allegedly armed themselves with knobkerries and fatally assaulted a 15-year-old boy for having an affair with a teenage girl who was in a relationship with one of them.

Nqobizitha Masango (21) of Sikhali 2 village had a love affair with a 16-year-old girl before he discovered that the juvenile was also in a relationship with Thamsanqa Ndlovu.

He allegedly teamed up with four siblings one of whom is a minor as well as a 13-year-old boy, all from Tshongogwe village under Chief Mabhikwa to assault Thamsanqa.

The six allegedly ambushed Thamsanqa on July 24 when they found him walking across a maize field with the girl.

They allegedly pummeled Thamsanqa with knobkerries all over the body until he became unconscious before they fled.

Police discovered the body in an advanced state of decomposition six days later and arrested the six following investigations.

Masango and his three adult accomplices, who cannot be named to protect their minor sibling, appeared before Lupane resident magistrate for initial remand for murder while the 15-year-old and 13-year-old boys were released by police before going to court.

The reasons for their release were not stated.

The three adult siblings were released on $1 000 bail each after their lawyer Advocate Josephat Tshuma of Web Low and Barry Law Chambers successfully applied for bail while Masango was remanded in custody.

The four will next appear for routine remand on October 2.

Prosecuting Mr Derrick Ndlovu said the gang had earlier threatened the now deceased with unspecified action accusing him of having a love relationship with the girl.

“On 24 July between 5pm and 10pm, the accused teamed up and assaulted Thamsanqa Ndlovu several times on the head with knobkerries after they found him with Masango’s girlfriend (name withheld) aged 16 from Sikhali village. They left him unconscious in a maize field after the assault. The deceased’s body was discovered on July 30 in an advanced state of decomposition,” said the prosecutor.

The gang was arrested following investigations after police discovered the decomposed body.

Police raided them at their homes at night. The Chronicle