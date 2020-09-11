I’m a big fan of Pitso: Chipezeze

By Mugove Chigada

Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has spoken about his indirect favour to Pitso Mosimane.

The Sundowns coach, who inspired his club to another league title in the past week, is a big critic of the Zimbabwe international.

On many occasions, Pitso has come out guns blazing at the impressive Chipezeze, accusing him of time-wasting.

Yet in the end, Pitso needed Chipezeze’s heroics as Baroka derailed Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 draw while Sundowns scored three past Black Leopards.

“I’m a big fan of coach Pitso because he is a guy who has achieved everything in this game.

“I really enjoy that when he talks about me in post-match interviews. But I do not take that into my head. I don’t take that as criticism,” Chipezeze told ZTN Sports.

“It is a game and it is bound to happen. So I’m not worried about that. Because I’m a big fan of him. I enjoy his interviews sometimes.”

Such is Pitso’s ‘obsession’ with Chipezeze that he couldn’t resist aiming one at the goalie who did not even start when Sundowns faced Baroka during the previous round of matches.

But the Mamelodi Sundowns coach must have kept his fingers crossed soon after, wishing Chipezeze well going into the last day of action. Pitso won’t say it.

Chipezeze said: “On them winning the league, we as Baroka had to do a job and our job was to get a positive result (against Kaizer Chiefs) so that we could survive.

“Going into the play-offs, it was going to be difficult. We didn’t want that. That was the situation going into the game against Kaizer Chiefs. For us, it was a draw or a win and we are safe.” H-Metro