‘My time has come to an end’

Zimbabwe International goalkeeper George Chigova has announced his departure at Polokwane City following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

H-Metro reported on Thursday that the Warriors star is among the players, club chairperson Johnny Mogaladi, told to consider their future elsewhere.

Chigova, in an Instagram post, said:

“I would like to thank the chairman of Polokwane Club Football Club Mr Mogaladi for giving me an opportunity to be part of his team. I will forever be grateful, thank you so much.

To all the coaches, technical members, my fellow teammates, not forgetting our beloved supporters, thank you so much, you guys pushed me and helped me to be a better player for that I will forever be grateful.

After 5 years my time at the club has come to an end. Thank you for taking me in as 1 of your own. All the best in the future, it’s not goodbye but its see you soon. VAMOS CITY Aluta continua” H-Metro