‘Dad tests daughter’s virginity’

By Fungai Lupande

A Mashonaland Central politician has appeared in court on allegations of examining the virginity of his 18-year-old daughter while she was asleep.

The incident allegedly happened at Saymore Mhene’s house in Chiwaridzo Phase 2 in Bindura where he pulled his daughters panties to one side and touched to examine if she was still a virgin while she was fast asleep.

He appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati facing indecent assault charges.

He was remanded to October 1, this year on $500 bail.

Mhene (43) of house number 4070 Chiwaridzo Phase 2 is the biological father of the complainant who resides at Mhene village in Shamva.

Prosecutor Patience Chair alleges that sometime in August last year at his Chiwaridzo house and during the night, the complainant was sleeping with his two younger sisters aged three and 12 years.

The court heard that the complainant woke up after feeling coldness on her private parts.

She saw her father holding a torch and lighting her private parts while pulling her pants to one side.

It is alleged that she asked her father what he was doing and he didn’t respond and walked away.

The court heard that prior to the incident Mhene had quizzed his daughter if she was still a virgin and said he wanted to see for himself.

Father and daughter developed a sour relationship because of the issue and rumours that Mhene had raped his daughter started to spread.

It is alleged that he chased his daughter away and she went to their rural home in Shamva.

The complainant later confided in her stepmother and the matter was reported to the police. H-Metro