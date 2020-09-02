Bosso coaches ‘unpaid for 2 months’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ coaches claim they have gone for two months without pay, although the club says it only owes them for August and the accounts department had started processing the salaries.

Bosso have three coaches, Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu, Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu and Julius Ndlovu (goalkeepers) on the payroll which the club pays directly from its resources.

One of the coaches told Chronicle Sport that they were in the dark as to when they would be paid.

“We have gone for two months without getting paid. As I speak, we don’t even know when our salaries are coming,” said one of the coaches, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

“The environment is very hostile to anyone who complains. You get accused of so many things that you are not even aware of, just like our colleagues in the juniors who were accused of being influenced by this other social club every time they raised welfare issues. It’s just unfortunate,” he said.

However, Highlanders’ media officer Ronald Moyo refuted the coaches’ claims and said the club was up to date with staff salaries despite the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic enforced lockdown.

“The club is up to date with players and coaches’ salaries. The only salaries that are being processed today (Tuesday) are for the month that ended yesterday. We have always been up to date with salaries despite being inactive due to Covid-19,” said Moyo.

Last month the club’s junior technical staff were given groceries and paid their full salaries by Highlanders’ member Bheka Sibanda. The Chronicle