Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after colon cancer battle

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his representative said on Friday. He was 43.

Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown early in his career before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe.

His T’Challa character was introduced to the Marvel movies in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and his Wakanda Forever salute became famous after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

He died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said.

A message on his official Twitter account read: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. Sky News