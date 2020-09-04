Clarke Peters says he ‘regrets’ judging Chadwick Boseman on set of Da 5 Bloods

By Lauren Huff |Yahoo|

For actor Clarke Peters, hindsight truly is 20/20. During a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, the actor recalled his first impressions of the late Chadwick Boseman on the set of Spike Lee’s war movie Da 5 Bloods, which was released on Netflix in June.

“I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn’t the most altruistic in that environment, but hindsight teaches us a lot of things,” Peters said.

“What I’m addressing is, basically, my wife asked what Chadwick was like. I was really excited to work with him. I said, ‘I think he’s a little bit precious.’ And she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Because he’s surrounded by people who are fawning over him.’ He has a Chinese practitioner, who is massaging his back when he walks off set. He has a makeup lady massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there holding his hand,” Peters recalled. “And I’m thinking maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.”

Peters says that he now understands the health struggles Boseman was going through at the time. “I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him,” he said while holding back tears.

Boseman died last week at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. In a statement from his family announcing his passing, it was revealed that he worked on numerous projects while sick.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman’s seemingly final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is reportedly set to be released on Netflix later this year.