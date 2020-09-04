Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ ex wife MacKenzie Scott is now the richest woman in the world

By Marissa DeSantis |MSN|

Philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott, has a new title to add to her resume – the world’s wealthiest woman.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon CEO (and world’s wealthiest man), Jeff Bezos, has just surpassed L’Oréal heiress, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, with a net worth of $68 billion.

Scott helped her husband build his Amazon empire during their 25 years of marriage, and she received a 4 percent stake in Bezos’ Amazon shares in the couple’s 2019 divorce settlement.

That stake was estimated to be worth more than $35 billion at the time. But while the pandemic has led to economic devastation for the masses, it has helped make the rich, richer – including Bezos, who earned a record-breaking $13 billion in a single day in July.

Scott has already pledged to donate the majority of her wealth, signing the Giving Pledge in 2019.

Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet in 2010, the Giving Pledge aims to aid some of the world’s biggest causes like poverty, climate change and global health.

Currently, over 200 of the world’s wealthiest people have signed the Giving Pledge, including the five wealthiest Americans – except for Bezos, that is, who now has a net worth of $207 billion.

Earlier this year, Scott also shared that she had donated nearly $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, which included nonprofits dedicated to racial and gender equality as well as climate change.