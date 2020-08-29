Ngarivhume’s wife says the road has been rocky and the burden heavy

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Incarcerated Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume’s wife Nyasha on Friday broke her silence, emotionally telling the media that the road to the freedom of her husband was “rocky”.

Nyasha Ngarivhume was speaking after the bail hearing of her husband at the High Court in Harare when she said the family was missing him.

She was hopeful that her husband was going to be released next week, Monday or at the handing down of a bail ruling by the High Court after spending more than a month in the country’s largest and notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“It has not been easy, the road has been rocky and the burden has been heavy. Knowing that your husband is in prison. I believe in his innocence because he hasn’t done anything wrong but he is now in chains for the hope of Zimbabwe. So we keep that faith.

“The children are missing their dad. One day I remember they were telling me ‘mama go and tell dad that we miss him’ and they are so proud of him. That was their message to their father. I believe that come next week justice will be served.

“Ngarivhume was arrested last month and charged for allegedly inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption,” she said.

Ngarivhume was arrested last month along with investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Friday’s bail application is the duo’s fourth attempt for freedom, twice at the magistrates court and once at the High Court all in vain so far.

The fallout also saw the arrest of MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala last week.

They were charged for inciting violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi is expected to hand down a ruling on Chin’ono’s bail hearing next on 3rd of September.