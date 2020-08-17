Seh Calaz and Moira Knight split

By Trust Khosa

Celebrity couple Seh Calaz and his Moira Knight shocked their followers when they both announced their shattering split on social media.

First to break the news was Calaz, who vowed to protect his former wife by not speaking ill of her.

The 30-year-old said he wanted his privacy despite him sharing the news on his social media handles.

Many sympathised with his while others advised the couple to give dialogue a chance.

It appears Calaz, who begged the media to respect his privacy, has made up his mind.

His post was so blunt that many of his followers and inner circle are convinced the Mabhanditi boss is back on the ‘market.

He wrote:

“Ndangandakambonyarara nguva yese inoyi but handingarambe ndakahwanda murunyararo zvamunoziva mese MUSHA MUKADZI uye

“CHAKAFUKIDZA DZIMBA MATENGA. Handikwanise kuti zvazvandivavira nhasi ndotanga kutaura zvakaipa pamusoro pe mudzimai saka ndiregerereiwo ipapo asi chandinokwanisa kutaura ndechekuti kubva ikezvinozvi tichienda mberi wangu musha naMoira hapasisina.

“Zvenguva ino ndokumbirawo hama ne Shamwari ne press mumbondipawo space handisini wekutanga kana wekupedzisira kusangana ne dambudziko iri.

“Semunhu ane vana handingataure zvakawanda pajekerere. To all my Fans,Friends and Family who feel like I’ve let them down I humbly apologise I’m Sorry I’m human tooo

#iwillbebackstronger#welcomesinglelife#”

While Calaz appears to have moved on, Moira said she tried to engage the chanter but to no avail.

She even shared her commitment towards iron out their differences by engaging Calaz’s relative but it did not yield results.

Moira then poured her heart on social media where she posted:

“Kutaura privately as adults ndinenge ndichitoda but as you can imagine haana chaanotaurika naye. He is very good at kutiza. I have not seen Tawanda since 12th august paakatiza mumba akajamba jura hall when I tried to talk to him.

“I spent my birthday with his relatives takamumirira so that we could discuss the issues but he did not turn up even after being phoned several times. I have been away for a few months, not on holiday but giving birth to my son and unfortunately when I came back ndakaona imba yave sango hence my reason for involving his relatives.”

Moles told H-Metro that Calaz and Moira have been experienced marital problems like any other couple but said they did not wish it to end in this fashion.

Moira is said have been battling to save her marriage but without success. H-Metro