‘It’s hard being a Kwekwe artiste’

Kwekwe based Zim hip hop artiste Evans “Elevator” Chitsvuku is crying foul over the imbalanced air play mainly by radio stations as he believes there is monopoly of music industry by Harare.

Chitsvuku is of the view that many artistes from the small cities, towns and rural areas have been disadvantaged because of their geographical locations.

Elevator said there is need to decentralise the operations of the local radio stations and television to make it easier for artistes from other cities to get more chances of airplay.

The 39-year-old has narrated the challenges he faces as an artiste from Kwekwe.

“It is an impediment on its own to be an artiste or a music producer from Kwekwe or small cities like ours.

“It’s really hard to belong from that side.

“There are no influential representatives for these broadcasting stations in our small cities that can push our art or music for national airplay.

“We have great artistes in Kwekwe who are being played here in our streets.

“If they don’t go to Harare to submit music or relocate they could risk ending their careers without any national recognition,” said Elevator.

Elevator said it is not easy to get played on radio stations if your production is from an unknown producer.

“The other challenge is if you have music produced by unpopular producers from this side it would be hard to get a break through.

“Even Tamuka had to relocate to Harare from Gweru so that he can penetrate the music industry and radio stations.

“Decentralising the broadcasting stations will be of great importance for most of Zimbabwean artistes. It can also make the music and arts to grow,” he told H-Metro.

Elevator recently released his latest single titled Forever Crush produced by DJ Themba.

Elevator started recording professionally in 2018. He has eleven singles and eight videos. H-Metro