Two die in shaft collapse

By Michael Magoronga

Two gold panners died on the spot while another escaped with minor injuries after a shaft they were working in, in Kwekwe collapsed yesterday.

Police confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating the death of two gold panners who died after a shaft collapsed on Tuesday morning in Mbizo 15,” said Midlands police spokesman Assistant Inspector Joel Goko.

He said a third panner was rescued alive and rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he later disappeared.

“We are not yet sure of the motive behind him running away, we will share more information as investigations unfold,” he said.

The news crew visited the site in Mbizo suburb, where police were taking away the second body that had been retrieved by residents.

The shaft, located between Mbizo 15 and Mbizo 8 suburbs, is within residential stands.

Sources said there could be another body trapped underground.

“We knew this crew from way back, they have always worked as a group of four. Only three have been accounted for.

“We strongly suspect there might be another body underground,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

Onlookers urged relevant authorities to consider digging deeper, in case another body was still trapped. The Chronicle

