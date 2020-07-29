‘Debt-free Bosso in 48 hours possible’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ could be debt-free within the next 48 hours, the club’s leading debt clearance campaigner and Bosso supporters’ South African chapter chairman Nodumo Nyathi has confidently declared.

Nyathi has been running a passionate campaign on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter that has seen more than $400 000 been raised through the initiative in May and June, leaving Bosso’s debt at just over $462 000 from the initial $862 868.

After handing over the $400 000 to the club’s bosses at 50 Robert Mugabe Way, Nyathi decided to go for broke and push to completely wipe out Bosso’s nagging liability by the end of this month.

A Gofundme campaign is running on Facebook, while well-wishers can also wire their donations through bank transfers to the initiative’s accounts in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has played a part in this campaign. After checking what we have raised so far, I am happy to announce that clearing Highlanders FC Debt by end of July 2020 is possible.

“We now need the equivalent of R40 000 to completely clear Highlanders FC’s debt. If we manage to get 400 Bosso sons and daughters all over the world to each put R100 or US$6, we will wipe Bosso’s debt by the end of July,” Nyathi wrote on social media.

Yesterday Nyathi reminded Bosso members, fans and sympathisers that it was still within reach to extinguish the club’s debt by this weekend, especially judging by the number of people that reacted to his message on the possibility of clearing the financial obligation by the end of this month.

“Over 20 000 views of this message. Overnight we could wipe off the debt, but life is not like that. It has taught me to be humble and stand on what you believe in and work hard to convince the other person.

Above all,transparency and accountability is key. MaBosso Amahle let’s finish this off. United we will clear this debt. Kanti wena ulindeni, izenzo kungemazwi,” wrote Nyathi. The Chronicle