Kwekwe housing director in court for murder

By Michael Magoronga

Kwekwe City Council’s Director of Housing and Community Services has appeared in court facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed an illegal miner.

Edson Chiyangwa (51) allegedly shot and killed the illegal miner who was not named in court and was part of machete wielding gang that had besieged his mine in Totororo, Zhombe on Wednesday night.

Chiyangwa who yesterday appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing murder charges, was remanded in custody to 6 August.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting Mrs Meleni Nkala told the court that on Wednesday at around 11PM, Chiyangwa was at his Forever Mine in Zhombe with Mr Cornelius Dube where they were overseeing their mining operations.

A gang armed with machetes and axes then approached them and threatened to attack them together with their mine employees.

Mr Dube escaped and hid in a car but Chiyangwa tripped and fell as he tried to escape.

When he realised that the gang was closing in on him, he produced a pistol and fired a warning shot in the air, the court heard.

The gang allegedly continued advancing leading to Chiyangwa firing another shot towards the gang which hit the deceased and he died on the spot.

The gang left Chiyangwa and charged towards the Toyota D4D Hilux where Dube had locked himself inside. They attacked the vehicle with machetes, forced open the door and dragged Dube outside before striking him all over the body with machetes leaving him for dead.

Sensing danger, Chiyangwa ran away and made a report to the police.

The following day Chiyangwa was picked up by police detectives leading to his appearance in court yesterday.

Mr Dube is battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Chiyangwa is represented by Mr Valentine Mutatu of Mutatu and Partners Legal Practitioners. The Chronicle