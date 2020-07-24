Defiant Hopewell Chin’ono speaks as he gets into prison truck after being denied bail AGAIN

Defiant journalist and corruption buster Hopewell Chin’ono speaks as he gets into a prison truck after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate once AGAIN.

Chin’ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday on allegations of promoting planned protests against corruption in government on July 31, which police say will turn violent.

“Journalism has been criminalised. The struggle against corruption should continue. People should not stop, they should carry on with it,” Chin’ono said as they took him to remain prison in a truck.