Biti home invaded by men with axes, gun, security guard stabbed

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti’s home in Glen Lorne, Harare, occupied by his mother, was attacked by four men armed with machetes/axes and a gun last night.

Visual evidence shows that the intruders wanted to slay Biti’s security guard who they attacked and left with bad injuries to his head.

The CCC announced that incident happened at 12am Zimbabwe time. Police are yet to comment on the incident.

In a video shared by prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, Biti’s mother is seen explaining what happened when their home was attacked by the four men.

The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of @CCCZimbabwe VP @BitiTendai explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.@CCCZimbabwe supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead pic.twitter.com/ZXZAmEfSj8 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 3, 2022

The guard whose head, nose and hands are bandaged narrated how he was attacked.

“We wrestled for a while as they attacked me with axes,” he said.

“Three were inside and one was outside. They had a gun. I started screaming and they ran away.”

CCC Secretary General Chalton Hwende accused Zanu-PF of orchestrating the attack on Biti’s house.

“Hon Tendai Biti’s homestead was attacked last night, his security aide seriously injured. Zanu PF leaders are playing a very dangerous game, you don’t call for an election and start killing and maiming your opponents. The violence must stop !!” Hwende said.

Last week, Zanu-PF members allegedly attacked CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s supporters and disrupted a rally in Kwekwe. The suspects who have since been arrested, used spears, machetes, stones and iron bars to assault the opposition supporters.

They injured more than 22 and killed one.

The political violence is happening ahead of by-elections which are set to be held on the 26th of March. Biti is contesting in the Harare East constituency. Nehanda Radio