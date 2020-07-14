Rapper Stunner in hospital….. family warns of scammers

Rapper Stunner’s family has warned people to be wary of scammers who are taking advantage of his ill-health to seek public “assistance” to pay his medical bills.

The artiste, real name Desmond Chideme, has been sick for the past couple of weeks and is admitted to a hospital in Harare.

Posts on social media where people are calling on fans of the Godo hitmaker to contribute funds for his medical bills have begun emerging but his former manager, Godfrey “Vokal” Bakasa says no one has been tasked by the family to seek funds for Stunner.

“We’ve learnt of Internet posts soliciting for medical funds on behalf of Stunner. It is true that Stunner is not in good health, but he has not yet approved efforts to source money on his behalf, neither has he sent emissaries to that effect,” posted Vokal on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said Stunner was recovering well although he remains admitted in hospital.

“Stunner is admitted to a private medical facility in Harare. He has been showing signs of improvement and all the hospital bills are paid up in full.

“Close friends and family members have been able to visit him and he remains in good spirits. We plead for your courtesy as he focuses on his recovery,” wrote Vokal before asking Zimbabweans to keep the musician in their prayers.

Although it is unclear what Stunner is suffering from, those close to him say he has been losing weight from the undisclosed ailment.

Recently though, he had a public spat on Facebook with his girlfriend Dyonne over domestic issues where she accused him of raping her younger sister. It is unclear whether this contributed to his weight loss.

Last week, Stunner’s music rival, Mudiwa Hood called on people to pray for him.

“Please pray for Stunner, he is not well. #GetWellDziva,” posted Mudiwa.

Later that day, the two were captured together sampling food at a new restaurant in Harare. Stunner who is usually in high spirits looked ill on the pictures. The Chronicle