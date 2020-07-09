Zesa fires 8 top managers, spokesman Gwasira suspended along with 2 others

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has now acted on a forensic audit published last year and fired eight top managers, demoted two and suspended three including public relations manager Mr Fullard Gwasira who allegedly abused a fuel coupon facility.

Those that have been fired are Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) operations director Engineer John Chirikutsi, ZPC finance director Mr Hubert Chiwara, ZETDC managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri, ZETDC finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo, Zesa Enterprises (Zent) managing director Mr Tererai Mutasa, plus two Zent managers identified as Tichivangana and Dafana.

The state owned ZESA whose official name is ZESA Holdings (Private) Limited has subsidiaries, the energy generating company Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC). Other subsidiaries are the investment branch ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) and internet provider PowerTel Communications (Private) Limited.

Years of alleged corruption have culminated in the latest dismissals and suspensions. Nehanda Radio understands several managers are going to be transferred to other provinces. ZPC general manager Mr Washington Mareya has been given three months notice pending dismissal.

Also suspended alongside spokesman Gwasira is the Zesa head of corporate services Mr Rufaro Pasipanodya and Mr Obson Matunja from the audit department. Its alleged all three are under investigation for personal use of Zesa vehicles or a potential fuel coupon scam involving $18 000.

Others suspended last week include section engineer metering Engineer Leonard Chitsina, and Mr Freeman Chikonzo, senior manager Information and Technology pending investigations on a potential fraud involving a local electrical company.

More bosses could be fired once disciplinary hearings have been concluded while several survivors are said to have been “strongly warned”. ZETDC acting managing director and commercial manager Engineer Ralph Katsande has been demoted. He had been acting managing director since 2018.

After the forensic audit, he appeared before a disciplinary hearing and it was recommended that he should be demoted, and is likely to assume the general manager’s post for the Southern Region.

Another top official, Engineer Robson Chikuri, has been effectively demoted to become ZPC Bulawayo Power Plant manager. He was acting ZPC managing director.

“Engineer Milton Munodawafa, who was the general manager for Harare has been moved to Bulawayo and will be general manager for Western Region.

Other senior staff have been moved up the ladder to take over key posts in acting capacities.