Zambia’s health minister arrested for corruption

Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has been arrested on allegations of corruption.

The 47-year-old doctor and politician was detained and then freed on bail by the police following an investigation by the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

“Dr Chitalu Chilufya has been charged with four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime,” ACC spokesperson Jonathan Siame said.

The anti-corruption commission said it noticed last month that Mr Chilufya had suddenly amassed a fortune.

The minister, who has not commented on the allegations, is expected to appear in court in the capital, Lusaka, on Thursday 9 July.

The ACC has had little success in prosecuting people in senior government positions.

Last year, Ronald Chitotela, who was then housing minister, was arrested but continued to serve in government and was cleared of the allegations. BBC News