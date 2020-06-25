Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthInternationalNews

All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity – WHO chief

18,997

All African countries have now developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic was accelerating.

“The most recent one million cases of COVID-19 were reported in just one week,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual conference on COVID-19 vaccine development and access across the continent.

The WHO chief added that over 220 vaccine candidates are currently being worked on and urged that a vaccine be “available and developed at an unprecedented scale.”

Related Articles

Billiat, Katsande in Covid-19 scare

16,076

Doctors joining nurses’ strike

30,120

Manica Diamond players go without pay

13,544

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

15,532

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control called on countries to secure sufficient vaccine supplies to avoid Africa being left out.

“Unless we act now Africa is at risk of being left behind in the global vaccine race,” John Nkengasong said.

Nkengasong suggested a key step would be for Africa to partner with the GAVI vaccines alliance which has raised $2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. Reuters

You might also like More from author
Comments