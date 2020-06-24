Recall of MDC Alliance MPs a “violent onslaught of people’s will” – Mahere

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The main opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the recall of its Members of Parliament by MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe as “violent, an onslaught of people’s will” and driven by “Zanu PF agenda” adding that its legislators would not be guided by material interests.

On Tuesday, Khupe recalled nine MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament, bringing the total number of recalled legislators to 13.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, announced the recalling of the MPs Amos Chibaya (Mkoba) Happymore Chidziva (Redcliff) Basilia Majaya, Mutarairwa Mugido, Virginia Muradzikwa, Anna Muyambo, Francesca Ncube, Nomathemba Ndlovu and Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central).

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance National Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said State institutions like the Parliament were being abused to go against the will of the people.

“This recall is a violent onslaught on the will of the people who elected MDC Alliance MPs into Parliament.

“We take the firm view that state institutions, including Parliament, are being abused to reverse the will of the people and replace it with an unholy alliance between Mr Mnangagwa and Ms Khupe.

“The block recalls are a regrettable act of intimidation of MPs who have refused to align themselves with the Zanu PF agenda.

“The thinking is that our MPs will be guided by material interests, not by their conscience; however, unlike those who have chosen political expediency, we firmly believe that the majority of our MPs, who represent the true will of the people, will be guided by conscience,” Mahere said.

Mahere added that the MDC-T was targeting proportional representation MPs because its leaders wanted to create space for “their handpicked surrogates, including their leader, Thokozani Khupe, who lost dismally in the 2018 election.”

She added that the main opposition party would not be distracted from fighting against corruption in Zimbabwe.

“The MDC-A, in line with the people’s mandate, is seized with issues of fundamental national concern that are affecting the livelihood of ordinary Zimbabweans including, but not limited to, corruption, violations of human rights, and an economy in decline.

“This despicable ploy to enter the corridors of influence through underhanded and insincere tactics using borrowed state powers to distract and cause unnecessary havoc should be condemned by all.

“This attempt by Zanu PF, and all its manifestations, to subvert the will of the people shall be defeated,” Mahere added.

Last month, acting MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Mudenda and Senate President Mabel Chinomona, informing them that certain MDC Alliance MPs had ceased being members of the party, Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and Lillian Timveous were recalled. The matter is currently being challenged before the courts. Nehanda Radio