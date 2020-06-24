Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘I used to buy prostitutes in Hillbrow’

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Chancy Gondwe has revealed his regret about spending his money on alcohol and women during his stay in South Africa.

Gondwe is now back home in Malawi, where he is a pastor, but has been looking back at his football career in the PSL with shameful memories.

“I went to all the dirty nightclubs in Hillbrow, where after drinking you would buy a woman,” says Gondwe in an exclusive interview with Lovemore Moyo in the latest KICK OFF magazine.

The former Bidvest Wits midfielder is not the only ex-soccer player to come out and reveal his downfall through alcohol and women.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye told KickOff.com a few months ago how he used to pick up students at a university in Johannesburg to go on drinking sprees in nightclubs around Gauteng. – KickOff

