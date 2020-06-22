Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Auba’s unwanted record

8,099

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set an unwanted personal English Premier League football record on Saturday afternoon, as Arsenal were defeated 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners took the lead through Nicolas Pepe, but the Seagulls battled back in controversial fashion, with Lewis Dunk bundling over the line and Neal Maupay netting a late winner.

The French striker had earlier been at the heart of the fixture’s flashpoint, as his collision with Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno led to the German stopper being stretchered off with an apparent knee injury.

Aubameyang endured a frustrating afternoon, unable to open the scoring for the Gunners before Pepe’s 68th-minute goal, and subsequently failing to take several chances to extend the Londoners’ advantage.

In total, the Gabon striker took seven shots against Brighton, but failed to find the net with any; for context, this is the most attempts on goal he’s taken in a match for Arsenal without scoring — An unwanted personal record.

Of the forward’s seven shots, only three were on target, although he did see much more of the ball than he’d managed in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday.

His toil epitomised a testing week for Mikel Arteta’s side, in which they’ve lost both of their matches since the resumption of play following the coronavirus-enforced suspension, and endured a series of injury problems in the process. — Goal.com.

