Student nurses e-recruitment begins

By Andile Tshuma

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has opened the national e-recruitment of registered general nurse training for the September 2020 intake.

In a Press statement, the MoHCC said prospective applicants must be aged between 17 and 30 on September 7, the date of commencement of training.

The portal for application was supposed to open yesterday and applications deadline has been set as July 10 on the MoHCC website where applicants will click on the e-nurse link which will redirect them to the registration page.

The cost of accessing the electronic application form is $50 and it is paid online.

The health ministry advised prospective applicants that no additional payments are required for the process.

“Applications for the three-year diploma in Registered General Nursing to be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) are invited from suitably qualified holders of the required qualifications,” read the statement.

The ministry is yet to set interview dates, which will be communicated to shortlisted applicants via the ministry’s e-Recruitment platform.

“Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. Successful candidates will be informed via the MoHCC Electronic Platform and are required to have satisfactory Medical Examination conducted by a Government medical officer.

“Accepted candidates will be deployed to where training posts exist throughout the country,” read the statement.

The ministry called for zero tolerance to corruption in recruitment and advised prospective applicants that those found soliciting for places risked disqualification.

The Government warned against scammers, saying no third parties had been contracted to recruit on behalf of the health ministry.

The ministry advised pregnant applicants and mothers to apply only when the baby is at least two years old.

“The application is made electronically and there are no application forms on sale. The ministry does not advertise through any other media except the newspaper.

“The public is hereby informed and warned that none of the schools of nursing will be recruiting directly,” read the statement.

The e-recruitment platform has been previously marred by system glitches and deadlines have been extended more than twice.

Prospective applicants from remote parts of the country have also previously complained of poor network connectivity which made them fail to submit applications. The Chronicle