‘It was hard to ignore the insults at BF’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

United States of America-based former Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva has added his voice to the debate about which stadium between Barbourfields and Rufaro was more intimidating to play in.

Responding to questions from his followers on social media as part of his tribute to the late Dynamos fan Freddy Mugadza who died in the USA in April, Mukuruva said the behaviour of opposing fans at Barbourfields Stadium was unbearable.

Mukuruva, a fine goalkeeper whose first dance with a foreign club was Cape Town City FC in South Africa, started his sporting career as a gymnast at school before settling for duty in between the sticks.

He now plies his trade for Michigan Stars in the third tier league in the USA.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper said while all opposing fans would always be hostile, the hostility reached unbearable levels whenever they played at Barbourfields, claiming that all sorts of insults are howled at visiting players.

“All opposing fans always talk a lot of rubbish and you just have to ignore them, but sometimes it’s hard because they will be insulting your mum, especially at Barbourfields,” said Mukuruva.

Recently, former Highlanders skipper Gilbert Banda torched a storm when he tore into Dynamos supporters, labelling them as the most hostile in the country due to derogatory songs that needed a one to be very strong mentally to concentrate on the game.

Before that, legendary former Dynamos skipper Memory Mucherahowa had said playing in Bulawayo was a horrible moment for any Dynamos player, regardless of the team they faced or even the outcome of the match.

During the same engagement with his followers, Mukuruva revealed that he admired reigning league champions FC Platinum because of their type of play.

“I love their type of play and I am also a Barcelona fan, so you know why,” said Mukuruva.

The former Dynamos shotstopper revealed that he was a diehard Manchester United fan said he in English Premier League. The Chronicle