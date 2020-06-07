Mahachi in fight to prove worth

Despite coach Kaitano Tembo being his Zimbabwean compatriot, Kudakwashe Mahachi does not use this as something which would walk him straight into the starting line-up at SuperSport United.

Mahachi has vowed to earn his place through continued hard work and not favouritism. Tembo played a huge role for him to join SuperSport at the beginning of the season from Orlando Pirates but that didn’t mean he was going to be given a starting berth on a silver platter.

“It is not difficult to break into the starting line-up here, the only thing you need to do is work hard. If you don’t, the coach will not make any favours for you because you come from the same country,” Mahachi said.

“But I’m not expecting favours from him to play me.”

The 26-year-old has been enjoying some game time at Matsatsantsa a Pitori since he made a switch from Pirates.

He has played 26 matches in all competitions, netting three goals and creating four assists.

“Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates. I was given a fair chance there but I couldn’t adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with.

“I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners. They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano called me to come here.

“I’m happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy (MTN8). I failed to do that in other teams I played for.” − Sowetanlive.co.za