Heartbreaking picture of Womberaiishe Nhende shackled to his hospital bed

Heartbreaking picture of MDC Alliance Youth Deputy Spokesperson, Womberaiishe Nhende, shackled to his hospital bed after being brutalised by police on Friday.

The Youth Assembly released a statement yesterday saying “Nhende was gruesomely attacked by ZANU PF thugs in police robes in the afternoon at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.”

“The savage attack on Nhende is not the first time police brutality comes to the fore.

“It comes exactly just over three months after rogue members of the police horrendously tortured Hilton Tamangani who later died in police custody,” the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly added.

Nhende was arrested together with Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Lynnette Kore, International Relations Secretary Gladys Hlatywayo, Deputy International Relations Secretary Lovemore Chinoputsa, Deputy Secretary General David Chimhini and NEC member Vongai Tome.

They were arrested yesterday after trying to gain access to the party headquarters wrested by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T in a Thursday night raid with the assistance of the military and police.

The arrests came minutes after youths aligned to the Nelson Chamisa-led party had tried to regain the party headquarters, but their attempts were thwarted by the police who had besieged the building.