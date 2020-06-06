When I grow up I want to be like Khupe

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with starving policemen and soldiers braving the cold of June and the risk of Covid-19 to go and get me a house named after someone I refused to talk to when he was alive.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with a Speaker of Parliament who will allow me to recall another party’s MPs.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with a Court that will give me reigns to a party I opposed at elections.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe, to be the most powerful female politician in opposition with just 50k votes and 2 seats in parliament.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with charm to mesmerize Prof Madhuku into abandoning the struggle.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with the warmth to make a crocodile smile even though I fight with its wife.

When I grow up I want to be like Khupe with strength to summon aid from the dead.

Alas, I can never be Khupe I am just a mere mortal. All I am is a struggling and scared Zimbabwean who can only watch and tweet.