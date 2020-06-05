Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

“MDC Alliance signed 20-year lease with Trust that owns Harvest House…. MDC-T lease expired 2019”

Harvest House Trustees to approach courts for eviction order

33,605

Report by Elias Mambo and Nicholas Gochai

As the battle for control of Harvest House – the MDC Alliance’s citadel of power – continues the trustees of the property are reportedly approaching the courts seeking an eviction order to eject the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T that seized the headquarters on Thursday evening.

Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House (formerly Harvest House)
Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House (formerly Harvest House) – Picture by Zim Monring Post

Insiders told the Zim Morning Post that the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance signed a 20-year lease with the trustees.

“MDC Alliance signed a new lease in December 2019 and it runs for 20 years,” an impeccable source told Zim Morning Post.

Related Articles

MDC Alliance officials charged with “criminal…

15,928

US embassy condemns use of security forces to take over MDC…

26,600

‘Desperate’ GOVT claims Chamisa, diplomats…

36,045

Armed soldiers and police help Khupe/Mwonzora youths capture…

101,875

“MDC-T had the lease which elapsed in December 2019 and then the MDC alliance took over.“

“As it stands the MDC-T are breaking the law by invading private spaces,” the source added.

In an interview with this publication, lawyer Chris Mhike could neither confirm nor deny that the dispute will be taken to court.

“We are still debating and very soon we will have a clearer perspective on the matter,” Mhike said.

Mhike said it is not yet clear whether it will be him or some other legal practitioner who will handle the case.

Harare Central Business District has since Friday morning been a hive of political activity, with Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House (formerly Harvest House) being a centre of ugly scenes among security forces and the two rival MDC parties.

On Thursday night some MDC-T youths went in to occupy MRT House while youths belonging to the MDC Alliance stood akimbo, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other security organs in watch to ensure that no ugly scenes would erupt.

Suspicion is abound that there was prior arrangement between the MDC-T and ZRP to allow for the “peaceful” takeover of the opposition stronghold.

Zim Morning Post spoke to MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi who confirmed that the khupe-led MDC-T was now working from MRT House.

“Yes, we have formally occupied MRT House,” he said.

MDC-T are seeking a final order that will prohibit MDC Alliance from “disturbing MDC-T and Morgen Komichi’s peaceful and undisturbed use and possession of Morgan Tsvangirai House. “
MDC-T are seeking a final order that will prohibit MDC Alliance from “disturbing MDC-T and Morgen Komichi’s peaceful and undisturbed use and possession of Morgan Tsvangirai House. “

By late Friday afternoon, however, MRT House was teeming with security forces, clearly on instructions to stop MDC Alliance officials from accessing the headquarters.

Several top MDC Alliance leaders, among them party vice president Tendai Biti and deputy secretary general David Chimhini, visited MRT House with intention to get down to work as usual.

The MDC Alliance leadership was immediately arrested and whisked away by some police details to Harare Central Police Station. Zim Morning Post

You might also like More from author
Comments