MDC Alliance Youth Assembly condemns detention of Womberaiishe Nhende who is battling for his life

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly is very concerned by the brutal and savage attack of our Youth Deputy Spokesperson, Womberaiishe Nhende who is currently held in police custody despite the fact he is battling for his life.

Nhende was gruesomely attacked by ZANU PF thugs in police robes in the afternoon at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House and is currently held unconscious at Harare Central Police Station.

Our Youth Assembly Dep Spokes @mdcya_dptspokes lies on the floor in a police station, badly beaten & brutalized by the #zimbabwe police. Mnangagwa regime is committing all known human rights violations that ever existed on this planet #Mugabe was just a toddler @uk_mdc @maDube_ pic.twitter.com/oTR5WCFUhu — MDC-A Mash West (@mdcmashwest) June 5, 2020

As MDC Alliance Youth Assembly we demand for Nhende to get immediate medical attention as per the constitutional provisions on the rights of the detained persons.

The savage attack on Nhende is not the first time police brutality comes to the fore.

It comes exactly just over three months after rogue members of the police horrendously tortured Hilton Tamangani who later died in police custody.

Nhende was arrested together with other senior party officials who include Vice Presidents Hon Tendai Biti and Hon Lynnette Kore, International Relations Secretary Gladys Htyatywayo, Deputy International Relations Secretary Lovemore Chinoputsa, Deputy Secretary General David Chimhini and NEC member Vongai Tome.

As MDC Alliance Youth Assembly we demand for the immediate release of our leadership or else the military dictatorship of Emmerson Mnangagwa risks the wrath of hungry and angry citizens!

Enough of this military dictatorship!

#KushingaMberi

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson