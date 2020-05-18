Five Cape Town police stations closed over weekend due to Covid-19 cases

By Sisonke Mlamla

Five city police stations were closed over the weekend after their officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that Sea Point, Mowbray, Woodstock, Manenberg and Stellenbosch police stations had been closed.

“Sea Point police station was closed on Friday as the station building was being decontaminated after a Covid-19 case at the station. On Friday evening they started operating from the station building after the decontamination process was completed and the facility declared safe for occupation by the service provider in line with Covid-19 protocols,” Potelwa said.

She said that while decontamination was under way, the police station’s community services centre operated from a mobile unit outside the premises in a bid to ensure service delivery continued uninterrupted.

“Police members who were in contact with the infected case are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and quarantined.”

Potelwa said the Mowbray police station also relocated its community service centre to another building on the premises as the decontamination process was under way.

“They were scheduled to return to the station building yesterday once decontamination was completed following a Covid-19 related case. Woodstock police station also relocated to a separate structure due to a Covid-19 case.”

She said they have since returned to the station building after the decontamination of the station in line with Covid-19 protocols. “As a standard procedure all members who have been in contact with infected cases undergo the necessary screening/testing and are quarantined,” Potelwa said. Cape Argus