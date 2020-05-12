Stunner turns 40

By Trust Khosa

Flamboyant rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme in now 40. The Glen Norah bred singer who clocked four decades yesterday said he would remain the same rapper.

“I’m the past, presenter and future. This is the only message that I can give out to fans on my birthday,” said the rapper who has since released single titled Jah Bless featuring Khabhidha.

As a torch-bearer in Zim Hip Hop and role model, Stunner urged fellow rappers.

The Tazoita Cash Records founder who was raised in the ghetto saying he all was not rosy for him as he reflected on his past.

“It was not an easy at all,” said the rapper who spent the Mother’s Day with together with his mother.

He added:

“I won’t be celebrating with my fans because of Covid-19. However, I still welcome presents and gifts.”

Stunner is one of the household names in Zim Hip Hop who has continued to uplift youngsters with exposure. H-Metro