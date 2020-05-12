Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

Stunner turns 40

15,444

By Trust Khosa

Flamboyant rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme in now 40. The Glen Norah bred singer who clocked four decades yesterday said he would remain the same rapper.

Desmond Stunner Chideme
Desmond Stunner Chideme

“I’m the past, presenter and future. This is the only message that I can give out to fans on my birthday,” said the rapper who has since released single titled Jah Bless featuring Khabhidha.

As a torch-bearer in Zim Hip Hop and role model, Stunner urged fellow rappers.

Related Articles

I reserve the right to diss Mudiwa: Stunner

24,862

Stunner joins Enzo on Asia Tour

9,803

Stunner fires back at Passion Java… he is destroying…

69,989

Olinda says ‘angel’ Stunner better than…

95,666

The Tazoita Cash Records founder who was raised in the ghetto saying he all was not rosy for him as he reflected on his past.

“It was not an easy at all,” said the rapper who spent the Mother’s Day with together with his mother.

He added:

“I won’t be celebrating with my fans because of Covid-19. However, I still welcome presents and gifts.”

Stunner is one of the household names in Zim Hip Hop who has continued to uplift youngsters with exposure. H-Metro

Support Nehanda Radio
We need your support to deliver quality journalism. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is valuable. You can support us from as little as US$1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
You might also like More from author
Comments