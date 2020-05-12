I was shortchanged- Douglas Chimbetu

By Trust Khosa

Douglas Chimbetu says the extended lockdown period has afforded him an opportunity to conduct a thorough self-introspection on how his promising career went off the rails.

Once touted as the dendera heir, the 29-year-old has been struggling to maintain his touch.

So dire is Allan Chimbetu’s son that he has gone for six years without any album.

In an interview with H-Metro, King Dougie, as the singer was fondly known, said he was short-changed in his career.

“A lot has happened in my career but we won’t throw in the towel,” said the talented vocalist.

“I had a contract issues with a number of recording companies and that alone was a major setback.

“There are so many things that we agreed on when I joined some recording companies but nothing was fulfilled.

“I have been losing patient with each passing day because I feel I was betrayed a lot.”

King Dougie burst onto the music scene with the album Tsamba recorded in 2013.

A year later (2014), he went on to record a second album titled Southern Letter but ever since that project, nothing has materialised.

The Kuwadzana based singer had had a fair share of marital woes which also affected his progress.

However, the former Allan Wilson student said people should not read much into his private life but concentrate on his music.

“I don’t know if it has affected me but at the moment I am focused.

“People should expect good music and I am currently helping my father who is working in his sixth album.

“We did a song together and hopefully it will be out.”

Asked how he was utilising the lockdown period, King Dougie added:

“I’m currently home working on my stuff and we are okay in Kuwadzana.

“I will keep on doing good music but people need to embrace us.

“Of course I have startved fans of new albums but I have recorded four or so singles but they were never embraced.”

Despite his waning fortunes, King Dougie still has the potential and age on his side to put his house in order.

There only help he needs at the moment is counselling to get over a number of issues which saw him suffering stunted growth. H-Metro