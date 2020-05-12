Chigova: Football can wait

By Rest Mutore

Warriors and Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova says priority should be given to people’s safety than returning to the pitch.

A number football leagues around the world are working on modalities to have suspended seasons resume.

And speaking to H-Metro on the effects of Covid-19 from his base in South Africa yesterday, Chigova admits it is difficult to live without football but believes health is more important.

“It’s difficult not doing what we love most as footballers but at this moment health is more important. Football can wait,” said Chigova.

He said he understands it is every player’s wish, including stakeholders to finish the season in normal time but the world is in crisis.

Chigova said as Polokwane City, their quest to survive relegation has been derailed but promise to come back strong.

“We would have loved to have finished the season early and finish on a better position as a team.

“And obviously to help the team do better as an individual.”

With South Africa among the most affected countries by Covid-19 in Africa, there has not been any hint in as far as the return of action is concerned.

The former Dynamos shot-stopper has urged fellow footballers to adjust to life without football.

“I think it’s time for us to adjust, we don’t know when we are going to be playing but keeping fit is good for us because by the time they decide that we are playing our fitness level will be up to standard.

“The technical team gave us a programme to follow and also we use the zoom application to do video sessions as a team which is helping us,” said Chigova.

On his safety together with his family, the Warriors star said he is doing everything to stay safe.

“Obviously we are concerned but we just have to stay home and do what the government orders, we would be able to stay safe,” he said.

And to Zimbabweans back home, the big goal-minder empasised the need to work together as a people.

“We just have to stay and stay safe, only go out when you go to buy essentials and always wash our hands with soap for 20 seconds. If we work together we can fight this pandemic,” he said. H-Metro