Buthoe using lockdown to regain fitness

By Rest Mutore

Zimbabwe international midfielder Butholezwe Ncube is using the coronavirus lockdown to step up a return to fitness after suffering an injury early March.

The Amazulu star suffered an ankle injury in the team’s last game before the suspension of football to combat Covid-19 – a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Ncube, 28, told H-Metro from his base in South Africa yesterday that he has been in regular contact with the team doctors during the lockdown to work on his return to fitness.

“At the moment I am injured and using the chance to recover, we are positive life will be back to normal for everyone soon just as any other sports or general industries out there. I injured by right leg just above the ankle on the side of the sheen.

“I am in constant communication with the fitness department and I am probably going to be back in action soon but am not rushing myself,” said Ncube.

With Usuthu not safe from relegation, Ncube’s return would boost their bid for survival and the midfield enforcer is looking forward to that.

Apart from helping his team, Ncube is also looking forward to make a return into the national team set-up when action resumes.

He was part of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s team called up for suspended 2021 Afcon qualifiers end of March but an injury could have ruled him out.

“I think the season started okay even though we found ourselves on a difficult position on the log early in the season, very soon it will be okay though there’s lot of positives.

“I also want to resume my part with the national team,” said Ncube

The former Tsholotsho player also spoke of his safety in South Africa saying he is just staying positive.

“I believe it’s part of life. You don’t have to live your life thinking about chances of getting ill, with any other illness it’s like that, we live by grace.

“Authorities are doing all they can to ensure the safety of everyone;” he said.

And on the fight against coronavirus back in his homeland, Ncube has called upon people to support efforts by the authorities.

“All I can say is let’s get behind relevant authorities and give them our support, our part at the moment is being home and not to wander around too much.

"l'd encourage everyone, Zimbabweans to look after their families at the moment and to be cautious when needing to go out in public spaces."