Homesick Kutinyu disappointed

By Chioniso Mashakada

Warriors and Horoya midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu says he is disappointed about the suspension of football activities in Guinea.

Guinea became the third African country to declare a premature end to their 2020 soccer season.

The season which started in October had only reached halfway stage and was due to be completed in June.

Horoya were topping the standings but it was declared that there will be no champions but the top four on the standings in the time of suspension will compete in the next season’s continental games.

“I’m bored everything is down. Our league was cancelled whilst we were on top. We were still playing in the Caf Confederation Cup but it was postponed again.

“But I’m relieved that the top four are allowed to take part in the continental games.

“At the moment I’m not much concerned with football. It’s better we are not playing because I don’t think anyone would sacrifice their life for football. All I want right now is being home but there’s no way. It’s so irritating being far away from family in such times. I’m just bored.” he said. H-Metro