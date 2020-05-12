Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Vimbai Mutinhiri weds

…family and friends join in on zoom

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Former Big Brother Amplified housemate and model Vimbai Mutinhiri had a virtual wedding ceremony over the weekend with her long-time Nigerian boyfriend Andrew Ekenyong.
Vimbai Mutinhiri weds Due to worldwide travel restrictions and lockdowns, Mutinhiri and her husband connected with their ‘guests’ on the video meeting application ZOOM.

The couple shared their Zoom ID and password to their guests who dialled in to witness the lovebirds wedding.

The two got engaged last year in October after dating for two years prior.

Their wedding broke the internet as it was a first of its kind.

Mutinhiri tweeted that she was done with the court registry marriage social distancing compliant and the two are waiting for Covid-19 to end so that they can go ahead with their planned wedding.

The virtual ceremony was star studded with celebrity guests including South Africa based model Adeola Ariyo and entrepreneur Kathleen Ndongmo who posted a screenshot of the wedding proceedings. H-Metro

