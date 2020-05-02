Two policemen killed on duty after drunk driver collides into them

Two South African Police Service (SAPS) members were killed while they were on duty on the R594 road in the Free State.

“At about 8:15 last night two members, a Warrant Officer and a Sergeant, of the Deneysville SAPS on duty on the R594 road inspecting a truck under the Covid-19 Regulations when they were both killed,” said spokesperson for National Commissioner Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement on Saturday.

“A driver of a 1400 light delivery vehicle (LDV), who was allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol, had collided into both the policemen despite them being attired in reflector jackets.”

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has expressed shock at the deaths of the police officers.

Sitole expressed outrage at the news, calling for speedy justice to prevail in this matter.

“The untimely passing of our two colleagues is indeed a bitter pill to swallow” said General Sitole.

“We trust that, the man allegedly responsible for their deaths and who is currently behind bars, will be served with a deserving punishment if convicted”, added General Sitole.

The National Commissioner has also expressed his condolences to the families of both members and has also directed that the Free State Provincial Commissioner render all the necessary support to the bereaved family.

The driver of the LDV is in police custody and is likely to face charges of culpable homocide, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol as well as contravention of the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act in that he failed to remain in his house during the lockdown. IOL