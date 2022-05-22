Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Multiple arrests in SAPS and ZRP joint anti-crime blitz in Musina and Beitbridge

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police led joint operations, which led to the confiscation of illicit goods and arrest of hundreds of people. Photo: SAPS
Joint operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has led to the confiscation of illicit goods worth almost R400 000 and the arrest of 75 undocumented foreign nationals.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said during the anti-crime blitz, conducted mainly by female law enforcement officers, five suspects were also arrested for rape and two for attempted rape.

“In a joint effort to deal with cross border crimes such as smuggling of stolen motor vehicles, stock theft, illicit cigarettes, drugs and other serious crimes, the provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembi Hadebe, led the joint cross-border Operation Basadi comprising different law enforcement officers in Limpopo Province, predominantly women and their Zimbabwean counterparts, supported by members of the South African National Defence Force,” said Mojapelo.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police led joint anti-crime operations supported by the South African National Defence Force and the department of home affairs. Photo: SAPS
“The joint operations were conducted on both sides of the border around Beitbridge and Musina from the early hours of Friday, May 20, 2022. Other stakeholders involved included home affairs, customs, traffic, bargaining council and the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.” IOL

 

 

 

 

