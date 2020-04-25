Prophet Uebert Angel in more donations for vulnerable households in Norton

By Staff Reporter

More pictures have emerged of Prophet Uebert Angel’s foundation distributing bags of mealie meal and other groceries to help feed vulnerable households in Norton.

With many churches and pastors taking a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to focus on conspiracy theories, Prophet Angel’s church has won plaudits for getting its hands dirty and choosing to go into the community and offer aid for some of the vulnerable.

Last week Nehanda Radio reported how Prophet Angel donated over 1000 bags of mealie meal at a ceremony presided over by the local MP Temba Mliswa. He was at a loss for words tweeting;

“If there are words for how grateful I am on behalf of my constituency and the country at large, I do not have them. We used the social welfare CARE list to hand out the basic commodities.”

It turns out the Uebert Angel Foundation also did rounds around Norton giving out grocery packs and mealie meal to deserving households.

Prophet Angel who leads the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus.

The first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal went to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza. The second tranche of aid went to Norton with Mliswa admitting;

“A two pronged approach to tackling lockdown is essential. While mitigating it’s spread through testing, tracking and tracing whilst staying at home practising good hygiene and social distancing (the health aspect), we can’t ignore the issue of hunger.”

A 21-day lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 30 March, 2020 and recently extended by another 14 days to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus has left many people who rely on informal work vulnerable and in need of food assistance.

Many people are also answering the call to help. In Kuwadzana, the local MP Chalton Hwende, who is also the opposition MDC Alliance Secretary General, liaised with a local Zanu PF councillor and identified vulnerable elderly people in his constituency who needed mealie meal.

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti along with councillors Mutizwa, Wutawunashe and Charumbira said they were “humbled to distribute bags of mealie meal to vulnerable compatriots in Chisipite, Mandara, Tafara, Chamboko and Pangula Farm. Last week we were in East View, Tafara, Mukandabutsu and Zimphos. We will continue protecting our people,” he said. Nehanda Radio

With Counsillors Mutizwa, Wutawunashe &Charumbira we were humbled to distribute bags of mealie meal to vulnerable compatriots in Chisipite,Mandara,Tafara, Chamboko& Pangula Farm. Last week we were in East View, Tafara,Mukandabutsu& Zimphos.We will continue protecting our people pic.twitter.com/yTLYtU9R7A — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) April 22, 2020

#SaveThePoor @BitiTendai donates mealie meal to the vulnerable households of Harare East. pic.twitter.com/rQetHiGeub — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) April 22, 2020