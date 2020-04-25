Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ReligiousFeaturedLocalNews

Prophet Uebert Angel in more donations for vulnerable households in Norton

With many churches and pastors taking a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to focus on conspiracy theories, Prophet Angel has won plaudits for getting his hands dirty and choosing to go into the community and offer aid for some of the vulnerable.

8,992

By Staff Reporter

More pictures have emerged of Prophet Uebert Angel’s foundation distributing bags of mealie meal and other groceries to help feed vulnerable households in Norton.

With many churches and pastors taking a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to focus on conspiracy theories, Prophet Angel's church has won plaudits for getting its hands dirty and choosing to go into the community and offer aid for some of the vulnerable.
With many churches and pastors taking a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to focus on conspiracy theories, Prophet Angel’s church has won plaudits for getting its hands dirty and choosing to go into the community and offer aid for some of the vulnerable.

With many churches and pastors taking a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to focus on conspiracy theories, Prophet Angel’s church has won plaudits for getting its hands dirty and choosing to go into the community and offer aid for some of the vulnerable.

Last week Nehanda Radio reported how Prophet Angel donated over 1000 bags of mealie meal at a ceremony presided over by the local MP Temba Mliswa. He was at a loss for words tweeting;

Related Articles

Temba Mliswa ‘speechless’ as Prophet Uebert…

71,871

Prophet Uebert Angel delivers first tranche of coronavirus…

68,849

Uebert Angel pledges US$1 million in fight against…

100,284

Uebert Angel does it AGAIN…. pays fees for entire…

134,456

“If there are words for how grateful I am on behalf of my constituency and the country at large, I do not have them. We used the social welfare CARE list to hand out the basic commodities.”

It turns out the Uebert Angel Foundation also did rounds around Norton giving out grocery packs and mealie meal to deserving households. 

0c589c71-323e-4fe4-bfbc-faa1605a1582
5ecfd91f-c393-4401-8305-48b70ae60302
5fbf30a2-e2f8-46e9-b071-cae746f985cf
6c6c4ce0-d192-44a9-af61-0d5da265e5dc
7c5f57f1-52c9-48af-a06b-271261bfa707
7db6a109-cde6-460a-9674-8af19e899d74
9c1d66dd-2775-4543-abf5-a7e51079166c
9d213bd6-f8db-4b41-aba7-41ee53d69b7b
97c3db80-ba31-4b2d-a135-0ecac54aa0dc
0209f75e-bb39-421d-a8d1-1c72d6b84898
354a4ea6-bef1-4e8a-8a5e-774f91592b5f
743bf1d9-bdb5-4e16-822c-7ff1c50102d9
b7be7a65-eea3-4df1-872c-7557181a31f5
bb3a5081-926a-4206-894a-675d6339141a
d01e3636-85ab-4cf2-b817-143c9f1d4e3b
d08ae465-aa64-427a-bf01-4602ec8ff512
d9b648f0-3968-4c10-93c3-0650050a32eb
dd5e1294-3b51-44dc-981f-fbfef9980632
e8b10089-02a8-48e2-af3b-a8a46bc0eb69
e51e6d14-17fb-4541-abd8-b8dd9dcefd79

[Show slideshow]
12

Prophet Angel who leads the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus.

The first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal went to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza. The second tranche of aid went to Norton with Mliswa admitting; 

“A two pronged approach to tackling lockdown is essential. While mitigating it’s spread through testing, tracking and tracing whilst staying at home practising good hygiene and social distancing (the health aspect), we can’t ignore the issue of hunger.”

A 21-day lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 30 March, 2020 and recently extended by another 14 days to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus has left many people who rely on informal work vulnerable and in need of food assistance.

Many people are also answering the call to help. In Kuwadzana, the local MP Chalton Hwende, who is also the opposition MDC Alliance Secretary General, liaised with a local Zanu PF councillor and identified vulnerable elderly people in his constituency who needed mealie meal.

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti along with councillors Mutizwa, Wutawunashe and Charumbira said they were “humbled to distribute bags of mealie meal to vulnerable compatriots in Chisipite, Mandara, Tafara, Chamboko and Pangula Farm. Last week we were in East View, Tafara, Mukandabutsu and Zimphos. We will continue protecting our people,” he said. Nehanda Radio

You might also like More from author
Comments