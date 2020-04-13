Prophet Uebert Angel delivers first tranche of coronavirus aid to Chitungwiza

Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.

Nehanda Radio understands over 2100 bags of mealie meal were distributed. Chitungwiza Social Welfare Officer Ellen Hove confirmed the donations saying;

“I want to thank Prophet Uebert Angel with your organisation Uebert Angel Foundation for assisting the vulnerable people in our database by providing them with mealie meal, thank you so much.”

Nehanda Radio also understands the foundation will be back in Chitungwiza again sometime next week. Several cities, towns and remote rural areas are going to be receiving similar donations. The foundations is liasing with MPs, health ministry and social welfare departments.

A video from Angel’s Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church shows Elder Letty explaining the relief efforts;

“This is the Uebert Angel Foundation team in Harare, Zimbabwe, we are loading mealie meal onto the trucks as part of the thousands of bags of mealie meal donated by Prophet Uebert Angel towards relief efforts from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Zimbabwe is in the third week of a 21-day lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of the deadly virus. But with over 90 percent of the population working in the informal sector, the lockdown has crippled the ability of most families to feed themselves.

In January this year the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

The foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

The challenge this time is much larger. The church says it intends to use its structures across Zimbabwe to identify vulnerable families and help with food supplies and groceries. It’s understood the money will also be used for similar initiatives in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa.

