Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

CharityDiasporaFeatured

Prophet Uebert Angel delivers first tranche of coronavirus aid to Chitungwiza

6,806

Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.

Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.
Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.

Nehanda Radio understands over 2100 bags of mealie meal were distributed. Chitungwiza Social Welfare Officer Ellen Hove confirmed the donations saying;

“I want to thank Prophet Uebert Angel with your organisation Uebert Angel Foundation for assisting the vulnerable people in our database by providing them with mealie meal, thank you so much.”

Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.
Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.
Related Articles

Uebert Angel pledges US$1 million in fight against…

99,083

Uebert Angel does it AGAIN…. pays fees for entire…

134,104

Uebert Angel meets the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka –…

36,013

Uebert Angel causes chaos in Sri Lanka

40,294
Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.
Four days after pledging US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel on Sunday delivered on the first tranche of aid in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.

Nehanda Radio also understands the foundation will be back in Chitungwiza again sometime next week. Several cities, towns and remote rural areas are going to be receiving similar donations. The foundations is liasing with MPs, health ministry and social welfare departments.

A video from Angel’s Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church shows Elder Letty explaining the relief efforts;

“This is the Uebert Angel Foundation team in Harare, Zimbabwe, we are loading mealie meal onto the trucks as part of the thousands of bags of mealie meal donated by Prophet Uebert Angel towards relief efforts from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Zimbabwe is in the third week of a 21-day lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of the deadly virus. But with over 90 percent of the population working in the informal sector, the lockdown has crippled the ability of most families to feed themselves.

In January this year the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

The foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

The challenge this time is much larger. The church says it intends to use its structures across Zimbabwe to identify vulnerable families and help with food supplies and groceries. It’s understood the money will also be used for similar initiatives in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa.

More PICTURES: Prophet Uebert Angel delivers first tranche of coronavirus aid to Chitungwiza

1d628a2b-d613-4a52-9c40-f72d78f3f0d8
1f834627-b3d4-4e3b-ad62-fbd23f99282c
2c5b2629-092b-4fb1-a81c-b17076dae21b
2f10f0e6-f6c5-4b2f-bcf6-6997c03f9e5f
3a1de15a-9652-4202-9f9e-211095c24931
5dbdcf72-e672-4f91-8727-307a21df5520
18a6fbdb-8cdb-4978-9c47-f7afbe804f42
21a1da36-8ac2-494b-8d62-60eb34638bb7
30cc043d-d55d-4eea-a616-a949c4359c24
32db033e-169e-4e82-8788-ed342b6a5147
56e000d1-0708-4b6c-9056-c9267e0b8f54
80ba140f-abb9-4805-8d2e-abdf669a26a0
172af989-0bc3-4ef8-9e22-a76fc2a161da
828ee06a-039d-43b8-b30b-c932f97d1c2f
923a3db2-1fcf-4c3f-ae03-3e3c2c2f880e
5785fa69-a7e0-41c7-b596-78f4aa0cbb2a
06505d6a-e217-43b8-8c23-62dfa31741dd
6532dc62-66db-4003-ba20-3a331a05fd6e
8372a7fa-ede3-4474-8859-7e18e7d8edde
676397db-a068-4a82-82e6-1f0cfb74ed50

[Show slideshow]
12
You might also like More from author
Comments