Double tragedy: A critical analysis of refugee life in camps in the era of COVID-19

By Johanne Mhlanga and Carol Mhlanga

The outbreak of a disease that was sarcastically referred to as a Chinese disease in some quarters and later on proclaimed as an international pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent shock waves across the globe.

Coronavirus code named COVID-19 has wrecked havoc in many countries across the width and breadth of the globe. The developed world is reeling under a serious cold while the developing world is sneezing with shortness of breath.

As of 19 April 2020, WHO states that 2 245 872 Covid19 cases have been confirmed with 152 707 confirmed deaths. Such is the magnitude of the problem. Governments have responded in different ways with the majority adopting almost similar strategies to disrupt the spreading of the virus.

As such, many Governments have adopted the complete lockdown measure to minimise human interaction with others just emphasising the need for social distancing.

The response by Governments is also accompanied by a host of measures to cushion their citizens especially the poor and businesses.

Some Governments are providing social safety nets to the poor while financial bailouts are being extended to the business community to keep them floating. Such is the magnitude of the problem and the extent to which Governments have responded to the humanitarian crisis.

In the face of this dangerous pandemic, there is a population that is at risk of ‘walking alone’. The population in question is the refugee population in refugee camps.

It is estimated that there are about 25 million refugees and asylum seekers across the globe. Majority of these refugees and asylum seekers are hosted by third world countries majority of whom are in Africa.

It is common cause that refugees are regarded a humanitarian problem by the hosting nations. While refugee protection is the mandate of the host Governments, reality on the ground point to the fact that they are mostly catered for by humanitarian agencies.

Part of the reason is that most Governments are preoccupied with their own problems with scarce resources that cannot be spared for an extra burden, that is, refugees. This partly explains why refugees and asylum seekers are regarded a humanitarian problem.

Refugees as a humanitarian problem are therefore confined in refugee camps. Life in refugee camps is hard. There are limited opportunities to an extent that refugees rely on the benevolence of well-wishers.

Characteristics of refugee camps

According to the Cambridge Dictionary a ‘refugee camp’ is “a place where people who have escaped their own country can live, usually in bad conditions and only expecting to stay for a limited time.”

However, it is important to note that refugee camps serve as microcosms of poverty stricken societies (Mhlanga and Zengeya, 2016). Refugee camps are defined by poor sanitation, crowded housing and crammed living space where basic hygiene rules are undermined and social distancing is a pipedream.

A significant population are immune-compromised due to a combination of factors such as HIV and AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, poor nutrition among others.

In a joint press release from OHCHR, IOM, UNHCR and WHO on 31 March 2020, the organisations submitted that,

”Three-quarters of the world’s refugees and many migrants are hosted in developing regions where health systems are already overwhelmed and under-capacitated. Many live in overcrowded camps, settlements, makeshift shelters or reception centres, where they lack adequate access to health services, clean water and sanitation.”

It is clear from the joint statement that health systems in refugee camps are compromised and a lot needs to be done to safeguard refugees and asylum seekers from the threat posed by COVID-19.

Given the fact that COVID-19 is lethal, it calls for a comprehensive and multisectoral approach to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers in cramped and unsanitary facilities are well protected from COVID-19. It is common cause that if infections are recorded in refugee camps, then there will be serious problems. In fact a soft genocide will take place in camps.

Way forward

The way forward is rather clear, in terms of implementing interventions that can work to improve the situation of refugees confined and restricted to camps. As indicated earlier these interventions require a multi-sectoral and co-ordinated response that will allow wholesome as well as meaningful solutions that can address gaps while fully meeting the basic needs of refugees within camps.

Information Blitz is key to raising awareness and informing service providers on the needs and concerns of refugees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, it is vital to ensuring that refugees, are fully informed on the nature of the virus in order to prevent its spread within the camps and promote protective behaviours.

As such emphasis should be on ‘indoctrinating’ refugees to understand the significance of washing hands with soap and running water or sanitisers regularly, avoiding gatherings, observing social distancing at shops, water points and distribution points, seeking medical attention urgently in cases of one suspecting to have flu like symptoms.

In addition, it is also prudent to raise awareness on avoiding handshakes, hygienic practices, coughing etiquette, the need to stay home at all costs.

It therefore calls for massive and robust awareness campaigns in form of distribution of information pamphlets/ fliers, live broadcasting, audio messages, WhatsApp messages to persons of concern on the latest information pertaining the virus and casualties. This will empower persons of concern with information. A community with information is an empowered society.

The provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), sanitation and hygiene supplies are crucial considering the transmission of COVID-19.

The availability of such equipment, in combination with innovative ways to social distance may prove invaluable, in camp conditions. Further to this is the need for more shelter (e.g. tents or temporary dwellings) to tackle the issue of overcrowding and crammed living spaces.

There is need to strengthen health service provisions in refugee camps by equipping the local health facilities with adequate and necessary equipments. In view of COVID-19, health personnel should have personal protective equipments so that they are geared to respond to any suspected cases of COVI-19. It is also necessary to establish isolation centres in refugee camps.

The creation of repositories of basic food and water supplies is necessitated by the fact that refugees live from hand to mouth, many a times at the mercy of service providers and well-wishers. The availability of such supplies, means that refugees are not at risk of starvation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotations of volunteers and aiders at the scene is key to meeting the needs of refugees. It is critical to note that refugees’ other health needs require to be met even during the pandemic.

Vulnerable populations with such as the elderly, children, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and persons with HIV/AIDs have special needs that require attention regardless of the pandemic. Emerging issues for example gender-based violence should also be addressed by timely and meaningful rights-based services.

Lastly, epidemiological surveillance, tracing of contact, reporting and follow-up investigations on suspected COVID-19 cases are key to protecting refugees and preventing deaths within camps. All states have an obligation based on international human rights treaties to protect and safeguard the welfare of refugees and displaced persons within their borders.

Johanne Mhlanga and Carol Mhlanga are Social Workers with interests in refugee protection, migration, child protection and social welfare policy. They can be contacted on [email protected] and [email protected]