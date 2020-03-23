Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, tests positive for coronavirus

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ndaba Mandela, former president Nelson Mandela's grandson. (Picture: Refilwe Modise/The Citizen)
In a video, Ndaba said he had tested positive for “the rona,” a street term which some have given to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What now, that I have the rona?”

He is not showing any symptoms and has admitted that he would go on a healthier diet, which included no alcohol.

Ndaba posted a second video on Instagram where he reiterated that he was not taking the situation lightly.

Thanking his close friends for support, Ndaba said: “I’m posting this video now because there are some people that feel I wasn’t serious in my last post.

“This is a very serious situation, and I don’t take it lightly for a second. However, when you’ve gone through so much in life, I know, for example, that stressing is not going to make a difference. So, I urge you not to stress. I urge you not to get anxiety.” The Citizen

