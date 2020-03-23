Shock as presenter Zororo Makamba dies after contracting coronavirus

Talented presenter Zororo Makamba has become the first person in Zimbabwe to die from the coronavirus (COVID-19. He is the son of businessman and Telecel boss James Makamba.

Initially the Ministry of Health and Child Care confirmed the death of a patient at Wilkins Hospital without naming who it was. The Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has since confirmed it was Zororo.

Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva issued a statement saying; “It’s a very sad day for us.”

Makamba was the second person to test positive for coronavirus in the country after travelling to the US and was in isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

So far three people have tested positive for the virus, although there is growing suspicion the government is suppressing the true number of people affected.

Below are the reactions so far

Lloyd Msipa: “The sad passing of @ZororoMakamba tells us you can’t trust Zim data. If they have had two cases & one has passed, it implies a case fatality rate of 50% which makes Zim stats totally inaccurate & unrepresentative of any reality The real issue is 1000s are undetected.”

Gladys Hlatywayo: “12 hrs ago, ZBC told us there was recovery! Such propaganda in the face of adversity is a huge disappointment. Rest in Peace Zororo Makamba.”